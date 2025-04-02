"We had our conversations [in the Fantasy Suite], and I think that was the point I realized, 'Oh, I don't think this is my man,'" Zoe explained during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"It was not what I was hoping to get out of the conversation. I don't feel like I was being seen as my full person."
Zoe told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, "I need somebody who wants to love and accept all of me. And so when left the overnight, this was the first time I was like, 'I don't think I would say yes if he gave me a rose."
But Zoe didn't have to make that decision since Grant ultimately denied her a rose and advanced Litia and Juliana to his Final 2 bachelorettes.
"I thought it was 100 percent Litia that was going to end up with him," Zoe revealed.
"And so at the end of the day, I was like, 'There is a 50-50 chance that I get the second rose.' But I was like, 'There was nothing life-changing about our night,' so I genuinely had no clue [if I was staying]."
Zoe explained that she thought Litia was going to be Grant's final pick because she kept receiving "validation" from The Bachelor star.
When asked if she witnessed that validation firsthand, Zoe recalled, "What I think people don't realize is that Juliana and I were in the same boat up until Scotland."
"As far as validation, Litia got the first group-date rose. Litia got a one-on-one. Litia was hand selected for the one-on-one from the three-on-one [date], and then she got the final one-on-one," Zoe recalled.
Zoe also pointed out how Litia is "an amazing woman" and so it would make sense for Grant to want her as his future wife.
"I was like, 'Oh, it has to be her!' And we only have so many one-on-ones this season, which is the only reason why I wasn't so salty about not having one," Zoe shared.
"There were only seven of them [in a short season], and so, to my knowledge -- and based on our conversation -- I was thinking, 'It's 100 percent Litia.' But you just don't know what people are thinking."
Zoe therefore said she still thought there was a possibility she'd finish second.
"But I didn't know if I would say yes [to that Final 2 rose]," Zoe reiterated.
"I didn't want to take away his power as the Bachelor, which people may or may not think is right. People are like, 'Well, I would've just left.'"
Zoe elaborated of her choice to stick it out, "Well, he's having me here and I don't want to take away his power or make him regret having me here when he could've furthered his relationship with, like, [his fourth-place finisher Dina Lupancu]. You know what I mean?"
Following Zoe's Fantasy Suite date with Grant, there were only 12 hours until the Rose Ceremony.
"I was like, 'I don't know where my head is at!' And knowing I was the last one, I was like, 'Well, he already had the other two [dates] and we're still going and trying,'" Zoe said.
"At that point, I was just very confused about where I was at in this process. As I said, I haven't really watched the show. I've only seen snippets here or there. [I saw] maybe one season a year or two after [The Bachelor premiered]."
Zoe recalled just trying to stay present and continuing with The Bachelor process on the off chance Grant was meant to be her person.
But Zoe admitted she felt "insecure" through the "entire" The Bachelor process about where she stood with Grant.
"He never gave me reassurance, like, 'You're The One,' or anything like that. It was kind of the opposite," Zoe claimed.
"I felt like I had to keep proving myself and my intentions [because] he kept, like, in every conversation, questioning my intentions and questioning if I was emotionally available, if I had doubts, if I could be loyal... which is absolutely crazy if you know me."
Zoe insisted she is the "most loyal, sincere, and authentic person" out there.
"I'm not in this for the game. I'm not in this for a TV show. I'm in this for a husband. I think that's why I kept pushing and trying so hard in a way I would not do in the real world," Zoe clarified.
Zoe has signed on to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this summer.
As for Grant, he is still happily engaged to Juliana and will be moving to the Boston area, where Juliana is from, to be close to her family in the near future.