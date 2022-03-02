In addition, actor Jason Momoa and his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf attended the event with actor Channing Tatum to show their support for Kravitz. Momoa split from Kravitz's mom, actress Lisa Bonet, in January after nearly five years of marriage.
Momoa shared photos Monday of himself and Tatum on their way to New York.
"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz," Momoa captioned the post.
The Batman is written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig and directed by Reeves. The film opens in theaters Friday.
