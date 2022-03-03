The 33-year-old actress shared details from the experience during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kravitz and Pattinson play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in The Batman. The pair were acquainted before starring in the new film.
"I had to camera test with him, and that was kind of funny," Kravitz said. "Just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while."
Kravitz said the situation was even more unusual because Pattinson wore part of George Clooney's Batsuit costume on top and sweatpants on the bottom for the screen test.
"Casual Batman," Kravitz said with a laugh.
"Like, he was so good that I actually -- I was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking, like, 'Oh, my God. It's Rob dressed as Batman. That's weird.' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, actually, which was really impressive," she added.
