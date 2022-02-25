Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
UPI News Service, 02/25/2022
Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson discussed their roles as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in The Batman while appearing on Good Morning America on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The duo were asked about their chemistry together onscreen with The Batman being their first film together.
"She's already seen me at my worst in social situations so it's easier to not get so embarrassed," Pattinson said.
"I was just impressed I was able to forget that it was Rob when he put on the suit and I would just see Batman. When you know somebody it's sometimes really hard and I thought it was amazing that he was able to completely transform into Batman," Zoe Kravitz said.
Kravitz also mentioned how her dad, rockstar Lenny Kravitz, is excited for The Batman to come out and keeps referring to it as a Catwoman movie.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.