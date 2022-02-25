Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson discussed their roles as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in The Batman while appearing on Good Morning America on Friday.

The duo were asked about their chemistry together onscreen with The Batman being their first film together.

"She's already seen me at my worst in social situations so it's easier to not get so embarrassed," Pattinson said.

"I was just impressed I was able to forget that it was Rob when he put on the suit and I would just see Batman. When you know somebody it's sometimes really hard and I thought it was amazing that he was able to completely transform into Batman," Zoe Kravitz said.

Kravitz also mentioned how her dad, rockstar Lenny Kravitz, is excited for The Batman to come out and keeps referring to it as a Catwoman movie.

"It's both," Pattinson said.

The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, is coming to theaters on March 4. Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth also star.