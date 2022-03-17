Showtime announced the return of Ziwe on Thursday. The sketch comedy show premieres new episodes Sunday, May 1 at 11 p.m. EDT.

Ziwe created and stars in the sketch comedy show. She tackles racial issues like Karens, whitewashing, allyship and beauty standards. Episodes also feature musical performances by Ziwe.

Ziwe also interviews guests such as Fran Lebowitz, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams. She asks them questions pertaining to race as well.

Six new episodes air Sundays in May and June. Additional Season 2 episodes will follow later.

Ziwe premiered on May 9, 2021. Showtime renewed the show for Season 2 on June 22, nine days after its season finale.