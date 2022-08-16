Zayn Malik is revisiting his days with One Direction.

The 29-year-old singer performed the group's 2014 single "Night Changes" in a video Monday on Instagram.

The black-and-white video shows Malik sing an acapella version of the song, which appears on One Direction's album Four.

Malik previously posted a video in June that shows him performing the One Direction song "You & I" from the group's album Midnight Memories.

Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015. He discussed his exit with The Sun at the time, saying, "It's not that I've turned my back on them or anything, it's just that I just can't do that anymore because it's not the real me."

The singer later told The Fader that he'd "had enough" of the band.

Malik has since released the solo albums Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody is Listening (2021).

One Direction consists of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. The group has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015.