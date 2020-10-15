A Zamboni was caught on camera bursting into flames on an ice rink in New York while the driver rode it.

The incident occurred Wednesday during a youth hockey practice, according to sources, while a driver was using the Zamboni to clean an ice rink at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Rochester, New York.

Rochester Fire Department Lt. Ryan Fleming said no one was hurt, including the driver who continued driving the machine off the rink to a maintenance area while it was on fire and a couple of youth hockey players who were on the rink at the time.

The incident, which has over half a million views on social media, was sparked by leaking hydraulic fluid that came into contact with hot components of the vehicle's underside, according to multiple reports.

Fleming said the Zamboni driver put the fire out himself after he got to the maintenance area.

"Then we responded, and when we got there, we helped him get the Zamboni outside and made sure the fire was completely out," Fleming said.