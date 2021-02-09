Zack Snyder is giving a first full look at Jared Leto's Joker in the new Justice League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snyder shared two photos Tuesday of Leto, who will appear as the Joker in Zack Snyder 's Justice League, Snyder's cut of the 2017 film Justice League that will be released on HBO Max in March.

The photos show Leto's Joker with long hair and wearing a hospital gown. The character looks different from the short-haired, tattooed version of Joker that Leto played in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

"The Crown Prince of Crime, @JaredLeto. #SnyderCut," Snyder captioned the post.

Snyder directed the original version of Justice League but stepped down from the film following the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon was hired to complete the movie, which changed it from Snyder's original vision.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder said he decided to add the Joker after he was offered the chance to make his director's cut.

"The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect," Snyder said. "But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

Snyder said Joker will appear in a dream sequence experienced by Bruce Wayne, aka Batman (Ben Affleck).

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder said. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is."

That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together," he added. "It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere March 18 on HBO Max. Snyder previously shared a teaser photo of Leto's Joker that kept the actor's face hidden.