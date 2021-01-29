Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max, the streaming service announced on Twitter Friday.

HBO Max made the announcement alongside three, black and white posters for the DC Comics film.

The poster's feature a destroyed Justice League logo, a destroyed city with a shredded Justice League flag and a film reel that has Snyder's name.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a new version of the 2017 Justice League film that was handled by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project following a family tragedy.

The new version will be Snyder's vision for the film and will feature new scenes and characters including all-powerful villain Darkseid.