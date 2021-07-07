Filmmaker Zack Snyder is teaming up with Netflix once again for a new sci-adventure film titled Rebel Moon.

Zack Snyder also penned the screenplay with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300), based on a story by Zack Snyder and Johnstad. Zack Snyder is best known for helming 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Army of the Dead.

Rebel Moon will follow a young woman with a mysterious past seeking warriors from nearby planets. The woman is trying to help a peaceful colony make a stand against the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

No release date or casting details have been announced.

Zack Snyder is producing with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller under their Stone Quarry banner. Eric Newman is producing with Grand Electric with Sarah Bowen executive producing.