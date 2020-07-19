NOS4A2 star Zachary Quinto and The Walking Dead actor Khary Payton have signed on to voice characters in Amazon's upcoming animated series, Invincible.

Quinto will play Robot and Payton will play Black Samson in the eight-episode, adult superhero show.

"Sweet news today! But I have to point out, not even close to the full cast! More to come!!" Robert Kirkman -- the creator of the comic books on which the show is based -- tweeted Saturday.

The ensemble will also include J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Steven Yeun, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz and Mark Hamill.

Kirkman is the co-creator of The Walking Dead.