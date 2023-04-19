Zach, who was living in California while filming The Bachelor's 27th season, officially moved back to Austin, TX, on April 6, and he said he and Kaity have "been busy, pretty much ever since."
But the tech executive and Kaity are not officially living together yet. Their separate leases end in the summer, when they plan to move in together, and they hope to wed in 2025.
"I think in California, there are just so many people from the franchise. It's also what people see as Hollywood or where the influencers live. Kaity and I, we wanted to get back to normal," Zach explained to the couple's local Austin Monthly magazine.
"We wanted to do our jobs and get back into that normalcy as much as we can. You can just go to L.A. and then try to pursue that, which is totally fine. But for us, we love Austin. We love everything that's going on here, and I think a lot of other people recognize that too."
Kaity plans to get back into her nursing contract by the end of April, and she said she's "looking forward" to resuming her passion.
"I love the hospital I work at and the people are incredible. Like Zach said, we're not really trying to be in the limelight; we're just honestly trying to be normal," Kaity said.
Although they don't live in the same apartment or house just yet, Zach confirmed they "still have a lot of time together."
"And we love to end our nights with bingeing any type of show or movie we can get our hands on," Zach shared.
"I'm a big scary-movie guy, and she's a great sport. Whatever movie that I see and I'm like, 'Oh, that looks good,' she's like, 'Anything you want babe, let's watch it.' She's just so sweet about it."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Zach also pointed out how Kaity has "a sweet tooth."
"She keeps bringing up Jeni's Ice Creams, which I've never had before, and I swear every night she's looking up the hours to make sure we might be able to sneak it in," Zach noted.
And Kaity gushed about how she appreciates how "organized" Zach is as well as his sense of humor.
"I love his impersonations that he does. He hates when I bring this up, but he [impersonates] his uncle. His uncle [Patrick Warburton] is the voice of Kronk [from The Emperor's New Groove], so sometimes just to get a little laugh, I'll have him do it," Kaity told the magazine.
Zach said they've been going to some good restaurants, such as Matt's El Rancho, and also attended a recent Spurs game together.
Kaity and Zach were featured on the "Kiss Cam" at the Spurs game, and they shared how fans often approach them when they're out in public.
"There are definitely people that come up and say hi, they'll just congratulate us, which is really nice. Everybody's really lovely and sweet and very respectful for the most part," Kaity explained.
And Zach added, "It depends where we go. And Kaity can agree on this: It'll be at the most random times. It'll be maybe on South Congress, or we'll just be having dinner together, and one person comes by, and then that kind of gets everyone's attention."
ADVERTISEMENT
Zach and Kaity boasted about how they're enjoying "beautiful" Austin with all of its great food and live music, making for "a great environment" for them to date and continue getting to know each other.
As far as what they're looking forward to doing in Austin, Kaity said paddleboarding and getting outside in the nice warm weather.
"I love being outdoors, and I think Austin has a great scene for that as well. Everything about Austin is just amazing. I thought I was going to be here for 36 months and then I'd be off to another state because as a travel nurse, that's what we do. But nope, I'm not going anywhere," Kaity confirmed.
"Everything Kaity said," Zach chimed in. "But a lot more barbecue. I missed that when I was out in California doing the show stuff."
Although Zach's family lives in California, Zach moved to Austin for a job opportunity and had been living there for nearly four years before filming The Bachelor.
For Kaity's part, she moved to Texas in April 2022 and then settled down in Austin in August.
While The Bachelor was airing, Kaity was staying in Canada with her family -- until she headed back to Austin. Zach, meanwhile, was in Anaheim, CA, where his family resides.
Kaity and Zach also enjoyed long weekends together, known as "Happy Couple" visits, post-filming, with a couple of them being in Austin. They also watched some of The Bachelor episodes together.