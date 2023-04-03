Zach and Kaity's engagement is finally public and they're no longer forced to hide their relationship, but for the past several months, they had to make their relationship work behind closed doors while The Bachelor's 27th season was airing.
Kaity also had to watch Zach's relationships with other women unfold and progress week to week on the show.
"We actually watched the first two or three episodes together, which was a lot of fun!" Kaity revealed to BachelorNation.com in a joint interview with Zach.
"After that, I told Zach that moving forward I wanted to watch the episodes separately as things got more serious, so I could process my emotions."
Kaity elaborated of her decision, "I didn't want him to be, like, peering over wondering what I was thinking about, you know what I mean? I'm just someone who really needs to take time and process things myself, then I was able to go to Zach if I had anything I wanted to talk about and we could handle it in the best way possible."
Zach went on to reveal "the one real concern or challenge" he felt while watching The Bachelor season back.
"I was always thinking about Kaity and wanting to make sure she felt comfortable and didn't have any worries or bad taste about any of it," Zach explained.
"That's all that matters to me. It's a TV show that can come off a certain way, but I wanted to support her and make sure she felt good about whatever was happening on the show or not. That's been the hardest part for me with watching it back."
Zach said he just "always" wanted "to make sure" that Kaity was okay.
"And babe, I must say, you have seriously done an amazing job at that," Kaity told her fiance.
But Zach acknowledged in a separate interview with People how watching him date other women "put challenges and pressure" on his relationship with Kaity, which had to remain a secret from the time The Bachelor wrapped filming in late 2022 through late March when the finale aired.
"We were always talking when we [rewatched] the episodes and [saw] how we're doing, checking in on each other because it is tough. It's a weird experience," Zach said.
Zach and Kaity both agreed that watching the Fantasy Suite episode was especially "tough."
During Fantasy Suites, Zach had set a no-sex rule for himself with his Final 3 bachelorettes: Kaity, Gabi Elnicki and Ariel Frenkel.
Zach stayed true to his word with Ariel, but then he slept with Gabi.
Gabi claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that she and Zach had promised to keep their sexual encounter a secret, but then Zach decided to tell Kaity what happened in the spirit of being honest and transparent.
Zach spilling the news made Gabi feel "blindsided" and a break in their trust, and Kaity nearly quit the show because her Fantasy Suite date with Zach was nearly ruined. Kaity was "crushed" that Zach had sex with Gabi, even though she had anticipated it being a possibility.
"That episode didn't go the way that I thought it was going to," Kaity admitted to People.
"But I think at the end of it, we came out stronger and that's the only thing I could have wanted at the end of that situation. So it was a hurdle, we got through it and I'm proud of us for doing that."
Zach pointed out how his behavior during the overnight dates was "the farthest thing from perfect."
"I was trying to make it as smooth as possible, and in the end it really just bit me in the ass," Zach confessed.
"It bit everyone in the ass. And that's something that I will always remember, but work to get passed. Those actions don't define who I am."
Zach also insisted it was "really important" to tell Kaity the truth considering an engagement was only days away at that point.
"The biggest and most important thing was making sure that she was okay and she was understanding where I was coming from," Zach shared, "but also just growing and mending what had happened and becoming stronger for it."
Kaity and Zach said they communicate very well with each other and it helps that their families have been very supportive of their relationship. Zach and Kaity also said they have trust in each other and continue to be loyal and honest with their feelings.
On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose last week, Kaity joked of the Fantasy Suites episode, "It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I'm not going to sugarcoat that by any means. Am I ever going to watch that episode again? No, definitely not."
When looking back on the entire The Bachelor season as a whole, Kaity said she couldn't pick a favorite part, scene or memory.
"All of it has been my favorite!" Kaity gushed to BachelorNation.com.
"Getting to relive every moment of us and seeing us both so happy and grinning ear to ear has been so special. We'll send each other little pictures from what happened in an episode and reminisce on how happy those moments were."
"It's just so special to have it all documented and it see it all unfold," she added.
But Zach pointed out how the couple's time in Budapest, Hungary was "so special" in particular.
"So getting to watch that back was awesome," Zach noted. "I loved Budapest so much. Kaity posted a special photo from that day on Instagram and we love looking back on it."