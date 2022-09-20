Zach Shallcross is rumored to be the next The Bachelor star after competing for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.

Zach fell hard and fast for Rachel on The Bachelorette. He pictured her as "the future Mrs. Shallcross," and he gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her, especially after she met his family on his hometown date.

But the 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, was thrown for a loop when his Fantasy Suite date with Rachel didn't go as planned.

Zach and Rachel apparently talked about religion and politics during their off-camera overnight date and Rachel allegedly became skeptical that Zach was truly ready to get engaged at the end of the process. She questioned his commitment.

"It's like we were two strangers... Rachel's concern came out of nowhere. And I think it was bullsh-t, to be honest, and she was putting on a front," Zach said on the show.

Zach, feeling blindsided and brokenhearted, said his relationship with Rachel had done "a 180" and she was "inauthentic" and insincere in the Fantasy Suite.

Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he self-eliminated at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony. He could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person."

Zach apologized to Rachel on Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale for questioning her character, but Rachel also said "sorry" for her behavior that night in the Fantasy Suite, and she pointed out how Zach had every right to express how he felt in that moment.

Zach is now widely rumored to have been chosen as ABC's next The Bachelor star for Season 27 airing in early 2023, so until viewers hear the official announcement on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose airing Tuesday night, let's learn some information about the franchise's potential new leading man right now.

Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Zach Shallcross.


Zach Shallcross loves his mama, his dogs and football

While Zach has already given pieces of his heart away, ABC says there's plenty more love to go around.

Zach considers himself charismatic and personable, and the bachelor claims he has a huge heart that he wants to share with the right woman forever.
Zach's ideal partner will be compassionate, kind, and may be up for a game of beach volleyball.

Zach had two serious relationships before meeting Rachel

Zach had one's typical high-school sweetheart, and then he dated a woman for a while and their relationship ended about a year before his The Bachelorette stint.

Things took a turn in Zach's life following that breakup.

"I wasn't okay," Zach has admitted.

"A couple of years ago, I was about 85 pounds more than I am now. I was severely overweight. I realized that I was not happy and I didn't have anything that resembled love for myself."

Zach said he struggled to find love with others since he was missing love for himself.

Once Zach became whole and fixed problems within himself through therapy and self-reflection, he became ready to find his future wife.

Zach works for Oracle, a computer technology corporation

For over three years now, Zach has served as the Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive for Oracle.

Zach started out as a technology consultant for the company in 2019 and climbed the ladder. He held down a position as an account executive from 2019-2020 before his big promotion.


The Bachelorette bachelor attended college in California

Zach enrolled in California Polytechnic State University in 2014, and five years later, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2019.

While in school, Zach had a concentration on marketing.

Zach was a football player during his college years

Zach played for the collegiate Division 1 football team for all five years. He was an offensive lineman on the team and tried to pack on the pounds whenever possible.

Zach was also the football representative on-campus and the Legion Award Winner in 2018.

Once Zach graduated, he tried to live a more healthy lifestyle and focus on finding a finance job in the Chicago area.


Zach says he lays romance on thick when dating a woman he cares about

Zach, a self-declared hopeless romantic, says he loves to plan thoughtful surprises for his partner.

Nothing supposedly makes Zach happier than seeing the look of excitement on a woman's face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated.

Zach claims he's serious about finding a relationship that will turn into a marriage, and he's ready to do any grand romantic gesture along the way to win over his love interest.


Zach has a famous actor for an uncle

Zach is related to actor Patrick Warburton, who is Zach's uncle. Patrick is the brother of Zach's mom, Megan Shallcross.

Patrick lends his voice to The Family Guy and other animated films, and he also previously appeared on Seinfeld. Patrick has acted in movies such as Get Smart, Rules of Engagement, Ted and more.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

