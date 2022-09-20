Zach fell hard and fast for Rachel on The Bachelorette. He pictured her as "the future Mrs. Shallcross," and he gushed to the cameras about how he was madly in love with her, especially after she met his family on his hometown date.
But the 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, was thrown for a loop when his Fantasy Suite date with Rachel didn't go as planned.
Zach and Rachel apparently talked about religion and politics during their off-camera overnight date and Rachel allegedly became skeptical that Zach was truly ready to get engaged at the end of the process. She questioned his commitment.
"It's like we were two strangers... Rachel's concern came out of nowhere. And I think it was bullsh-t, to be honest, and she was putting on a front," Zach said on the show.
Zach, feeling blindsided and brokenhearted, said his relationship with Rachel had done "a 180" and she was "inauthentic" and insincere in the Fantasy Suite.
Once Zach confronted Rachel about his concerns, he self-eliminated at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony. He could tell that he wasn't going to be Rachel's "person."
Zach apologized to Rachel on Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale for questioning her character, but Rachel also said "sorry" for her behavior that night in the Fantasy Suite, and she pointed out how Zach had every right to express how he felt in that moment.
Zach is now widely rumored to have been chosen as ABC's next The Bachelor star for Season 27 airing in early 2023, so until viewers hear the official announcement on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose airing Tuesday night, let's learn some information about the franchise's potential new leading man right now.
Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Zach Shallcross.