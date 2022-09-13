Zach Shallcross is one of Rachel Recchia's three remaining bachelors on The Bachelorette's currently-airing nineteenth season. After Zach's hometown date, Rachel said Zach was everything she wants in a partner, and she was fully confident in the fact he was ready to get engaged. And Zach, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, was certain that he was in love and wanted to spend the rest of his life with Rachel. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Zach said he and Rachel talked about religion and politics in the Fantasy Suite, and she allegedly lost her cool and began second guessing Zach's motives and commitment. "It's like we were two strangers... Rachel's concern came out of nowhere. And I think it was bullsh-t, to be honest, and she was putting on a front. That scares me," Zach said in a confessional. Zach, feeling "completely lost," said his relationship with Rachel had done "a 180" and she was "inauthentic" in the Fantasy Suite. Zach thought his overnight date was with a totally different person. At the Rose Ceremony that followed Fantasy Suites, Zach pulled Rachel aside for a conversation, and that's how the latest The Bachelorette episode left off. Until viewers find out what happens next between Rachel and Zach on The Bachelorette, let's learn some information about this suitor right now. Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Zach Shallcross. Zach Shallcross loves his mama, his dogs and football While Zach has already given pieces of his heart away, ABC says there's plenty more love to go around. Zach considers himself charismatic and personable, and the bachelor claims he has a huge heart that he wants to share with the right woman forever. Zach's ideal partner will be compassionate, kind, and may be up for a game of beach volleyball. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Zach had two serious relationships before meeting RachelZach had one's typical high-school sweetheart, and then he dated a woman for a while and their relationship ended about a year before his The Bachelorette stint. Things took a turn in Zach's life following that breakup. "I wasn't okay," Zach has admitted. "A couple of years ago, I was about 85 pounds more than I am now. I was severely overweight. I realized that I was not happy and I didn't have anything that resembled love for myself." Zach said he struggled to find love with others since he was missing love for himself. Once Zach became whole and fixed problems within himself through therapy and self-reflection, he became ready to find his future wife. Zach works for Oracle, a computer technology corporationFor over three years now, Zach has served as the Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive for Oracle. Zach started out as a technology consultant for the company in 2019 and climbed the ladder. He held down a position as an account executive from 2019-2020 before his big promotion. The Bachelorette bachelor attended college in CaliforniaZach enrolled in California Polytechnic State University in 2014, and five years later, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2019. While in school, Zach had a concentration on marketing. Zach was a football player during his college yearsZach played for the collegiate Division 1 football team for all five years. He was an offensive lineman on the team and tried to pack on the pounds whenever possible. Zach was also the football representative on-campus and the Legion Award Winner in 2018. Once Zach graduated, he tried to live a more healthy lifestyle and focus on finding a finance job in the Chicago area. Zach says he lays romance on thick when dating a woman he cares aboutZach says he loves to plan thoughtful surprises for his partner, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on a woman's face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach claims he's serious about finding a relationship that will turn into a marriage, and he's ready to do any grand romantic gesture along the way to win over his love interest. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!