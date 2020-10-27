Zach Jackson is still in the running for Clare Crawley's heart on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season.

Zach J. is a 37-year-old cleaning service owner from St. George, UT.

Zach had one of the more memorable first impressions on Night 1, although maybe not the most favorable. As fans probably recall, he presented Clare with a ring box that had a little figurine of a person's butt inside with the pants down.

Zach, however, showed he cared by having a drink ready for Clare at the first cocktail party, and he was the first guy to pull her aside for a chat.

According to ABC, Zach will accompany Clare on the next one-on-one date to the spa, but he'll find it difficult to relax and will make Clare a little bit uncomfortable.

Luckily, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison will step in to save the day and take care of the situation.

Before viewers can get to know Zach better on the show and watch him attempt to form a connection with Clare, let's learn a little bit more about this The Bachelorette suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Zach J.


Zach says he is an ambassador for autism empowerment

Zach promotes and works closely with Lynchpin, which is a social learning community for students on and off the autism spectrum that empowers teens and families to achieve social success.

The Bachelorette bachelor juggles multiple jobs and believes he's career-driven

Zach runs a cleaning service called Cleaning Dino in St. George, UT. The cleaning service has recently opened new locations in Cedar City, UT, and Mesquite, NV.

Zach is also the founder of a company called Vidanativ that sells CBD gummies and CBD oil.


Zach says he had a huge crush on Clare even before The Bachelorette

Zach says he developed having feelings for Clare after watching her stand up for herself and tell Juan Pablo Galavis off on his season of The Bachelor.

Zach believed when signing up for The Bachelorette that Clare is the perfect woman for him and he could hopefully introduce Clare to his mother as his fiancee one day.

Zach likes to keep it clean

Zach says he loves staying active and healthy, and so he does his best to stay away from clubs and bars. Instead, Zach is into fitness and eating right, and he prefers hanging out with a few friends and keeping things low key.


The Bachelorette bachelor insists he's a good catch

Zach says his best attributes are his abilities to be empathetic, fun and clever. He only wants to get married once and says he's looking for the love of his life.

Zach also considers himself a fun, outgoing and charismatic gentleman with a big personality and an even bigger heart.


Zach's must-haves and pet-peeves

Zach admits to having an obsession with gum and Chapstick but he hates jazz music and does not know how to formally dance. (He says he's a little clumsy and once broke his nose walking into a glass door).

Zach also can't stand it when people struggle to distinguish "there" from "they're" and "their" in writing.

