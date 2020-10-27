Zach had one of the more memorable first impressions on Night 1, although maybe not the most favorable. As fans probably recall, he presented Clare with a ring box that had a little figurine of a person's butt inside with the pants down.
Zach, however, showed he cared by having a drink ready for Clare at the first cocktail party, and he was the first guy to pull her aside for a chat.
According to ABC, Zach will accompany Clare on the next one-on-one date to the spa, but he'll find it difficult to relax and will make Clare a little bit uncomfortable.
Zach says he loves staying active and healthy, and so he does his best to stay away from clubs and bars. Instead, Zach is into fitness and eating right, and he prefers hanging out with a few friends and keeping things low key.
Zach says his best attributes are his abilities to be empathetic, fun and clever. He only wants to get married once and says he's looking for the love of his life.
Zach also considers himself a fun, outgoing and charismatic gentleman with a big personality and an even bigger heart.
Zach's must-haves and pet-peeves
Zach admits to having an obsession with gum and Chapstick but he hates jazz music and does not know how to formally dance. (He says he's a little clumsy and once broke his nose walking into a glass door).
Zach also can't stand it when people struggle to distinguish "there" from "they're" and "their" in writing.