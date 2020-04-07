Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 45-year-old actor and 24-year-old actress confirmed they're dating Monday by sharing photos of each other on Braff's birthday.

Pugh posted a picture of Braff napping with their foster dog and paid tribute to the actor in the caption.

"Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we're celebrating hard!" she wrote. "Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!"

Braff shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Pugh wearing pink socks with his face on them. Zach Braff shared a photo of rumored girlfriend Florence Pugh on his 45th birthday. Photo by zachbraff/Instagram Stories

Braff also posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the foster dog.

"It's my special day," he wrote.

Braff and Pugh were first linked in April 2019 after they were spotted holding hands during an outing in New York. The pair had recently worked together on Braff's short film In the Time It Takes to Get There.

In December, Pugh addressed her age gap with Braff after sharing a photo of herself outside Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles. Braff commented with a princess emoji, leading one person to write, "You're 44 years old." Pugh responded with, "And yet he got it ??"

Braff and Pugh were seen kissing in January following Pugh's Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Amy in Little Women. The pair were spotted together again at an Oscars pre-party in February.

Braff played J.D. on Scrubs and launched a podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald, with his former Scrubs co-star Donald Faison last week. Pugh starred in Midsommar and Little Women, and will appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow movie.