Zac Hanson is a dad of five.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old singer and musician welcomed his fifth child, son Quincy Joseph Thoreau, with his wife, Kate Hanson, on Sunday.

Hanson shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and his wife with their baby boy.

"I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how. Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted... as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person," the star captioned the post.

"Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson. Born 3/7/21," he announced.

Hanson's brother and Hanson bandmate Taylor Hanson and his wife, Natalie Hanson, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats, mom and papa of 5!" Taylor Hanson wrote.

"love him," Natalie Hanson added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hanson and Kate Hanson married in June 2006. The couple have two other sons, John Ira Shepherd, 12, and George Abraham Walker, 7, and two daughters, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, and Mary Lucille Diana, 4.

Hanson and Kate Hanson announced in January that they were expecting their fifth child.

"We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings," Hanson told People.

Hanson and his brothers Isaac Hanson and Taylor Hanson came to fame as the boy band Hanson and last released the album String Theory in 2018. Taylor Hanson welcomed his seventh child, daughter Maybellene Alma Joy, with Natalie Hanson in December.