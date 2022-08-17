Apple TV+ released the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Wednesday. Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray star in the film, based on a true story.

Efron plays Chickie Donohue, a New Yorker who decides to give something back to the troops in Vietnam in 1967. Donohue decides to go to Vietnam and bring them American beer.

In real life, Donohue was a former Marine who served before the Vietnam War. The trailer shows Efron in the trenches and on helicopters with soldiers, and a backpack full of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Crowe appears driving Donohue in a car, and later telling him, "I want the truth told, for them." Murray also appears as a New York bartender.

Peter Farrelly directed The Greatest Beer Run Ever. He co-wrote the script with Bryan Hayes Currie and Pete Jones, adapted from Joanna Molloy's book.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then play in select theaters and on the Apple TV+ streaming service Sept. 30.