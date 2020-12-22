Tayshia gushed during her overnight Fantasy Suite date with Zac that he's "extremely attractive and tall and confident in who he is." She also appreciated his "swag."
And Zac opened up to the Bachelorette like never before, saying, "I made a promise to myself when I came here to be honest and be authentic... I've told you several times about this light that you've turned on and I'm happy and I'm feeling something very strong."
"And I, Tayshia, I think -- I don't think, I know -- that I love you," he added. "I love your smile, your strength and how you treat other people. I just love the human being that you are."
Tayshia appeared to blush and giggle, and then she in return, "I don't know, it's just wild because I love you too! I have known that I love you though, that's the thing! I've never felt this way before!"
"I don't think I have [either]," Zac said.
Tayshia admitted she was trying to think things through and find things that were wrong with Zac or their relationship, but Zac suggested maybe nothing was wrong at all.
"I'm just so happy!" Tayshia gushed.
Since both Zac and Tayshia could picture a future together and having children, do they end up together? Is Zac the man of Tayshia's dreams?
Until viewers can watch how Tayshia's journey to find love ends on The Bachelorette finale, let's learn some things about her frontrunner Zac right now.
Below are thirteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Zac Clark.
Zac Clark is a former athlete who initially planned to pursue a career in sports
Zac, standing 6'1" tall, played three sports in high school and later played baseball in college, but his focus was unfortunately on partying at the time.
Zac says he loves Philadelphia sports and dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl.
Zac is attracted to tough women
Zac says he is a sucker for good style and loves a woman with curves who is both tough and confident.
Zac also hopes to find a woman with hobbies and goals of her own so that her entire life isn't wrapped up in their relationship.
Zac is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict
Zac is a recovering alcoholic and former drug addict who also abused both illegal and prescription drugs.
In a 2014 speech, Zac reportedly said his addiction resulted in "15 years of lying" and culminated with a four-and-a-half month stint at a addiction recovery facility that helped him turn his life around.
According to a report the Reading Eagle published at the time, Zac spoke at a gathering at Alvernia University in January 2014 and detailed the lengths of his addiction.
Zac apparently once complained of a pain in his side and asked doctors to remove his gall bladder so he could have access to heavy painkillers. He was also thrilled to receive drugs after a brain tumor was removed from his head.
The report says Zac snorted and smoked OxyContin, shot heroin intravenously, smoked crack and did "whippets," which is inhaling bursts of nitrous oxide for a short-lived high.
Zac was eventually arrested for possession of crack and driving while intoxicated, and then he decided to turn his life around and never look back.
Zac tries to inspire others not to repeat his mistakes
In 2017, Zac co-founded a recovery program with a variety of services called Release Recovery with his friend Justin Gurland to help people reclaim their lives after struggling with addiction.
Both Zac and Justin had their own personal journeys in recovery, which made them want to share what they've learned with others on the same path to sobriety.
During his speech at Alvernia University, Zac reportedly revealed he got married in his 20's after graduating college.
According to Zac, his addiction even dominated his wedding planning, as The Bachelorette bachelor admitted his biggest concern was trying to figure out how he would be able to get drugs during his honeymoon in St. Thomas.
"I have got to leave the country for 10 days and for a guy with a serious, serious drug problem, that's not cool," he told attendees, according to the Reading Eagle.
Zac has run numerous marathons for good causes
Zac runs the New York City Marathon every year -- six years straight as of 2019 -- in honor of a friend's brother, who died from his own battle with addiction.
"To me, the NYC Marathon embodies something that our nation needs more of: LOVE. It is the one day of the year that the entire city comes together and cheers for the same team. It's about shared passion, inspiration, and teamwork," Zac wrote in a November 2018 post on Instagram.
"It has become my favorite day of the year because of this spirit. As we continue to face a challenging social climate, I encourage EVERYONE to continue to take action, get behind causes that matter to them and keep spreading the LOVE."
Zac says his sister Kat is one of his "rocks." He calls her "a badass" and a "hero," and he apparently adores his niece and nephew.
Kat actually nominated Zac for The Bachelorette, so Tayshia can thank Kat for Zac's participation on the show this season.
Zac once "cheated" on a girl, which initially made Tayshia's head spin
Zac revealed during a lie-detector test on a group date that he had once cheated on a girl, which really worried Tayshia because she has said infidelity and unfaithfulness are dealbreakers for her in relationships.
However, Zac only "cheated" on his girlfriend in sixth grade.
While dating his young girlfriend, Zac met someone else and kissed the new girl at a bowling alley.
Zac had "one of the most powerful experiences" of his life on December 14
Zac took to Instagram on December 14 and revealed he had reunited with his "angel" named Rhonda Jackson, who was shown smiling with Zac and holding a massive bouquet of flowers in the photo.
Zac shared with his followers, "On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson. Rhonda didn't know me, didn't care what I looked like and didn't judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high."
Rather than calling the police, Rhonda apparently called Zac's father, whose name was on the check as the checking-account owner.
"[Three] days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father's desk and left without a word to anyone. For days, my family looked for me but no luck. Rhonda's call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history."
Zac apparently tracked Rhonda down to thank her for going the extra mile to help him.
"I was reunited with my Angel. It was one of the most powerful experiences I have ever had. She still works at the same bank! I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses," Zac continued in his Instagram post.
"She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever. In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing."
Zac concluded, "You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences."
When announcing The Bachelorette cast on Facebook this past summer, Chris said Zac will share "a heartfelt story" with viewers.
"He has a bit of a Nick Viall vibe to him. Again, I'm not sure if that's a good thing, we'll see. But he really is a tremendous guy, and this guy has a heart of gold," Chris shared.
Chris added that Zac is "a quiet guy" but also "a sweetheart."
Tayshia hinted she may have picked Zac at the end of her The Bachelorette journey
During an early December appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tayshia participated in a game in which she had to share which man best fit a certain description or phrase supplied by Ellen DeGeneres.
At one point, Ellen asked Tayshia to note the suitor who is "future husband material."
Tayshia hesitated before answering the question and said, "I mean all of them."