Zac Brown Band is back with new music.

The country music band released the songs "Old Love Song" and "Out in the Middle" on Friday.

"It's been awesome to have the band back together in the studio and we hope you're loving the new tunes," Zac Brown Band wrote on Instagram.

Zac Brown Band's Zac Brown co-wrote the songs with Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.

Brown discussed working with Combs in a recent interview on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

"Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great," Brown said. "He's got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice. He's got an incredible voice. So making a demo was very easy."

"Luke's a great writer and of course he's an amazing singer, and it was fun," he added. "I hope we do more together."

Zac Brown Band will launch a new tour, The Comeback Tour, in August.

Zac Brown Band released its sixth studio album, The Owl, in 2019. The group has since released the singles "The Man Who Loves You the Most" and "Same Boat."