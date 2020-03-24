Zac Brown Band member Clay Cook is going to be a dad of three.

The 41-year-old musician and his wife, Brooke Cook, are expecting a baby girl in the fall.

Cook shared the news Monday on Instagram. He and Brooke Cook already have two sons, Charles "Charlie" Robert, 3, and Theron "Teddie" Maine, 19 months.

"So excited to share with you guys that we're pregnant & going to have our first girl. I'm so lucky in this life," Cook wrote.

Brooke Cook confirmed her pregnancy in a post on her own account.

"Cook Party of 5! We couldn't be more excite to announce that we are expecting our third baby... and it's a GIRL! She has no idea how lucky she is to be coming into this family with two built in body guards anxiously awaiting her arrival," she said.

Singer Daniel Donato and musicians Annie Clements and Julian Dorio were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations you guys!!!!!!!" Clements wrote.

"Congrats man!" Dorio said.

Cook also shared the news in a statement to People.

"Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her," he said. "I can't say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone."

Cook and the Zac Brown Band released their sixth studio album, The Owl, in September. The band announced last week that it is cancelling its summer and fall tour due to public health concerns about coronavirus.