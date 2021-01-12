Yusuf/Cat Stevens announced he's writing a new children's book named after his 1971 song "Peace Train."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peace Train picture book will be released on May 11 through publisher HarperCollins. Peter H. Reynolds is providing the illustrations.

The book is being released in celebration of the song's 50th anniversary.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens released onto Twitter a short video highlighting the book's cover as "Peace Train" plays.

Peace Train is described as a hopeful title that will inspire tolerance and love for people of all cultures and identities.

"Readers are invited to hop on the Peace Train and join its growing group of passengers who are all ready to unite the world in peace and harmony," reads the book's synopsis.