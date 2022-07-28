South Korean singer Yuju is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Evening" featuring Big Naughty on Thursday.

The "Evening" video shows Yuju and Big Naughty paint a picture together. The pair are also seen reading in a park and performing on a summer evening.

"Evening" marks Yuju's first release since her EP Rec. in January. Rec. is Yuju's first solo EP and features the single "Play."

Yuju came to fame with the girl group GFriend, which disbanded in May 2021. The group also consisted of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, SinB and Umji.

GFriend was known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," "Time for the Moon Night" and "Mago." The group's final album, Walpurgis Night, was released in November 2020.