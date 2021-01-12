South Korean singer Yubin is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star shared a teaser Tuesday of her video for the song "Perfume."

In the preview, Yubin is seen emerging from a tub filled with orange water. The singer is also seen wearing a blue minidress while performing with backup dancers.

Yubin shared a first teaser for the "Perfume" music video Monday. The black and white preview shows Yubin walking past a man, who turns around to stare.

"Perfume" appears on Yubin's forthcoming single album of the same name. The album also features the songs "Intro," "Bloom'd" and the "Perfume" instrumental.

Yubin will release Perfume on Wednesday. She last released the single "Wave" in December.

Yubin came to fame with the girl group Wonder Girls, which disbanded in 2017. She made her solo debut the next year.