YouTube star Nash Grier is going to be a dad of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Internet personality is expecting his second child with his fiance, Taylor Giavasis.

Grier shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of his family at the beach. Grier and Giavasis already have a 2-year-old son, Malakai.

"Our little family is getting bigger," Grier captioned the post. "Baby #2 is on the way! Can't believe Malakai is gonna be a big brother."

Grier and Giavasis got engaged in March 2019 and welcomed Malakai in September of that year.

Grier shared photos on Instagram in November that showed his family on an outdoor outing.

"My whole [world]," he captioned the post.

Grier came to fame on the video sharing app Vine. He has since moved to YouTube, where he has over 4.6 million followers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Grier is the brother of professional football player Will Grier and Internet personality Hayes Grier.