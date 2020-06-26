YouTube star Jenna Marbles has announced that she is leaving her channel and apologized for releasing offensive videos in the past which contained racist and sexist content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marbles, real name Jenna Mourey, made the announcement on Thursday in a tear-filled video titled "A Message."

Marbles apologized for videos uploaded in 2011 and 2012 which have been made private, along with others. The 33-year-old showed examples of the clips including how she once impersonated rapper Nicki Minaj using blackface and made a joke about Asians in a rap song.

"I do just want to tell you that it was not my intention to do blackface," Marbles said.

"I don't know how else to say this but it doesn't matter because all that matters is that people were offended. And it hurt them and for that I am so unbelievably sorry," she continued.

Marbles said she doesn't know if she will return to her channel or if her time on YouTube is over. Marbles started the channel in 2010 and has over 20 million subscribers.

"I just can't exist on this channel. Hopefully I've taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that's just not my intent. That's not what I ever set out to do. To hurt anyone's feelings or to make anyone feel bad," Marbles said.

"I'm just gonna stop for now or forever, I don't know," she continued.