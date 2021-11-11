YouTube star Colleen Ballinger is a mom of three.

The 34-year-old Internet personality, aka Miranda Sings, welcomed twins, a son and daughter, with her husband, Erik Stocklin, on Saturday.

Ballinger shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy and girl in the hospital.

"My sweet babies decided to come early," she captioned the post.

In a YouTube video, Ballinger said her twins were born early via an emergency C-section. She was originally due to give birth Dec. 27 but had "a dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse."

Ballinger thanked her doctors and the NICU staff on Instagram Stories for keeping her babies "safe and healthy."

"This has certainly been the most emotional, unexpected, confusing, uncomfortable and intense experience I've ever had. My heart is bursting with love for my little cuties and it breaks my heart every time I have to leave them," she wrote. "But we are surviving and the babies are doing great for their age! I'm so proud of them."

Ballinger and Stocklin married in 2018 and also have a 2-year-old son, Flynn Timothy. The couple announced in May that they were expecting twins.