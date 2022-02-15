YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is expanding her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet personality is expecting another child with her husband, Jeff Leach, following the death of their son Crew in 2019.

Leach shared news of her pregnancy Monday on Instagram alongside a photo and a Valentine's Day-themed message. The picture shows Leach resting a hand on her baby bump as Jeff Leach holds up a sonogram.

"Roses are red, and love is sweet.... SURPRISE our family is growing by one heart, and two feet! Happy Valentine's Day!!!" Leach captioned the post.

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was among those to congratulate Leach in the comments.

"CONGRATS!!! How exciting," Otis wrote.

Leach and Jeff Leach have four sons: Carter, Cooper, Cash and Cole. The couple's son Crew died at three months old in December 2019 after he was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.

In September, Leach marked what would have been Crew's second birthday by visiting his grave and posting a tribute on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Crew, I know it's nothing compared to Heaven, but I did my best to give you the best earthly birthday I know how. I miss you so much it hurts," she wrote.

Leach previously honored Crew in December 2020 on the one-year anniversary of his death.