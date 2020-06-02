YouTube star Alex Congelliere says her newborn daughter may require heart surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet personality asked for prayers Tuesday on Instagram after welcoming her third child, a baby girl, with her husband, Phil Congelliere.

Alex shared a photo of herself with her daughter in the NICU. She said the newborn is experiencing a narrowing of the aorta.

"I could just breathe you in forever. I can't believe you were just inside me and now I can see your beautiful face. Wow. Just wow. What a little miracle you are," Alex captioned the post.

"We are currently monitoring and watching for her PDA to slowly close and see how we respond to the narrowing of the aorta," she said. "PRAYER REQUEST: that somehow we will be able to function well with the narrowing and we could push back the surgery until she is bigger."

Alex and Phil previously shared how their baby girl was diagnosed in utero with the same congenital heart defect as Phil.

Alex and Phil announced Sunday on Instagram that they welcomed their third daughter after experiencing infertility issues. At the time, Alex said her daughter was in the NICU but doing "amazing."

"We can't even begin to thank each and every one of you for your love, support and prayers," Alex captioned the post. "We can't wait to share with you every miraculous detail. Until then, we are spending our day visiting her, talking to the NICU team, trying to get some rest, pumping, and eating."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I still can't believe she is here and she is our daughter. Just wow. What a miracle," she said.

Phil confirmed the birth in a post on his own account.

"We are all smiles and all tears. We are drained, yet filled with faith for her future. Together, all of our prayers stormed heaven and this morning, @alexcongelliere gave birth to a stunner and our third little miracle."

The dad-of-three had nothing but praise for Alex, calling her a "total warrior" and his "hero."

"She's a tender momma with a warriors heart," he said. "I can't wait to tell you more about my daughter, what we learned through the last 8 years of #infertility."

Alex and Phil have two other daughters, Kinsley, 5, and Callie Jo, 3. The couple announced in September that they were expecting again.