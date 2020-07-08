YouTube has announced a sequel to their 2010 crowd-funded documentary film Life in a Day, titled Life in a Day 2020, which will once again be made using footage submitted by users.

Director Kevin Macdonald and executive producer Ridley Scott are returning for the sequel and are asking users worldwide to film their clips on July 25.

YouTube is taking submissions at lifeinaday.youtube. Users must submit their footage by Aug. 2.

The project aims the tell the story of a single day on earth. The original film was constructed using footage that was taken on July 24, 2010.

Life in a Day 2020 will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

"The first time was a statement of where we were then and this will be a statement of where we are now," Scott said in a trailer for Life in a Day 2020.

"My advice is just do it," he continued.