Younger star Hilary Duff has wrapped filming on the show's seventh season.

Debi Mazar , who plays Maggie Amato on the TV Land series, posted a tribute to Duff Thursday on Instagram after the actress finished filming Season 7, rumored to be the show's final season.

Mazar shared a photo of herself with Duff, who portrays Kelsey Peters, and Sutton Foster, who plays Liza Miller, on the Younger set.

"If I look sad or shlumpy in this photo, it's because I am. Last night I filmed my final scene with @hilaryduff after 7 seasons on #YOUNGER!!" Mazar captioned the post.

"I adore this woman & I'm so proud of her. Not only is she a FIERCE broad, an amazing mother, but also a generous, seasoned actress with a wicked sense of humor," she said of Duff.

Duff is expecting her third child, her second with Matthew Koma, and filmed Season 7 amid her pregnancy.

"Hilary was brave enough to finish out this season in NYC (she's a Los Angeles gal) during a pandemic, and VERY pregnant!!!" Mazar said. "Congratulations on your wrap! Thanks for the laughs and the love Hil. It's been great! See you soon #hotmamma."

"..I still get a little more time with @suttonlenore," she added of Foster.

Tessa Albertson, who plays Liza's daughter, Caitlin Miller, on Younger, had her "series wrap" in January.

"After 8 years, I had my series wrap on @youngertv. End of an era," Albertson wrote on Instagram. "When we shot the pilot, I was 17. Now I'm 24. I was literally such a little squanch. So many dreams came true."

TV Land has yet to officially confirm that Younger Season 7 will be the show's last. Series creator Darren Star told TVLine in September that they were "unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season."

Younger follows Liza, a 40-year-old woman who passes herself off as a 20-something in order to land a job in the publishing industry. The series co-stars Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard.