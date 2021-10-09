YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 10/09/2021
Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 3, Kanye West's Donda at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever at No. 9 and Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 10.
