Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 3, Kanye West 's Donda at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever at No. 9 and Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 10.