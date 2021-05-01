Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2 by Young Thug & Various Artists is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Fearless (Taylor's Version,) followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Justin Bieber 's Justice at No. 4 and Eric Church 's Heart at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 6, Greta Van Fleet's The Battle at Garden's Gate at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 10.