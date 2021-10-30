Rapper Young Thug's Punk is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Mac Miller 's Faces at No. 3, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres at No. 4 and the Beatles' Let it Be (Soundtrack) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Youngboy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Allen at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 9 and Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 10.