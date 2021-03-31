CBS has renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons, keeping The Big Bang Theory prequel on the air through at least 2024.

The sitcom debuted in 2017 and stars Iain Armitage , Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts . Season 4 is set to wrap in May.

"Under Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS' top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers."

Set in 1980s and '90s Texas, the show is about a brilliant, but socially inept, titular child prodigy.