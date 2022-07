Netflix is giving a glimpse of Young Royals Season 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series created by Lisa Ambji¶rn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento and NIkita Uggla star.

The series follows Swedish prince Wilhelm (Ryding) as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

The new photos tease "friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy" in Season 2.

Netflix confirmed in May that filming had wrapped on Season 2.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Gardinger said in February. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.