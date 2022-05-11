Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg have wrapped filming on Season 2.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that filming is complete on Season 2 of the Swedish teen drama series.

The streaming service reposted screenshots that Ryding and Rudberg shared on Instagram Stories from set.

"That's a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can't wait for everyone to see what's next for Wilhelm and Simon," Netflix tweeted.

Young Royals is created by Lisa Ambji¶rn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. The series follows Wilhelm (Ryding), a Swedish prince, as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with his school mate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento and NIkita Uggla also star.

Netflix renewed Young Royals for Season 2 in September 2021. Filming on the season began in February.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Gardinger said at the time. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.