Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Young, Famous & African.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Monday.

Young, Famous & African follows a group of young, affluent media stars as they "work and play, flirt and feud" in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The cast includes actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz and rapper Nadia Nakai, along with Annie Macaulay-Idibia, 2Baba, Zari the Boss Lady, Naked DJ, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube and Kayleigh Schwark.

The trailer promises "sex, shade and scandal" in the new series.

Young, Famous & African is co-created by Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde.

"This has been a labor of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the UK, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that has been propelled in the media for years," Amankwa said in a statement.

"Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it," she added.

Young, Famous & African premieres March 18 on Netflix.