When The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison first announced Clare's cast of 31 suitors, he warned viewers that Yosef "doesn't shy away from controversy this season" and "if there's something on Yosef's mind, he's going to say it."
"He has zero filter," Harrison said. "He doesn't mind who he says it in front of, and he doesn't mind who he stirs the pot with. And I mean, anybody."
Yosef is already emerging as a villain on The Bachelorette season. Yosef complained Clare had acted "hot-headed" and "immature" after the love-languages group date, and he also called her behavior "classless" after she asked a group of men to strip on the dodgeball group date.
"She's not living up to who I thought Clare was going into this, and if I have to address [the red flags] with her, I will," Yosef said.
Yosef has joked on Instagram he's "sour" and then "sweet," but will The Bachelorette fans have time to see his sweet side? Previews for future episodes suggest Yosef and Clare are going to get into a heated confrontation -- and he may get kicked to the curb!
Until viewers see what happens between Yosef and Clare, let's learn more about this outspoken suitor right now.
Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Yosef.