Yosef Aborady is stirring up drama on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley.

Yosef is a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, AL.

When The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison first announced Clare's cast of 31 suitors, he warned viewers that Yosef "doesn't shy away from controversy this season" and "if there's something on Yosef's mind, he's going to say it."

"He has zero filter," Harrison said. "He doesn't mind who he says it in front of, and he doesn't mind who he stirs the pot with. And I mean, anybody."

Yosef is already emerging as a villain on The Bachelorette season. Yosef complained Clare had acted "hot-headed" and "immature" after the love-languages group date, and he also called her behavior "classless" after she asked a group of men to strip on the dodgeball group date.

"She's not living up to who I thought Clare was going into this, and if I have to address [the red flags] with her, I will," Yosef said.

Yosef has joked on Instagram he's "sour" and then "sweet," but will The Bachelorette fans have time to see his sweet side? Previews for future episodes suggest Yosef and Clare are going to get into a heated confrontation -- and he may get kicked to the curb!

Until viewers see what happens between Yosef and Clare, let's learn more about this outspoken suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Yosef.

Yosef studied business administration and management in college

Yosef graduated from the University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business in 2017.


The Bachelorette bachelor has held down a job for over two years now

Yosef sells medical devices as a territory manager for Northfield Medical in Mobile Alabama, which specializes in surgical equipment.


Yosef dabbles in modeling and appears to have a personal website coming out soon

Yosef enjoys working as a model on the side and is signed to Barefoot Model & Talent Agency, which is located in Atlanta, GA.

According to the company's website, Yosef is 6'1" and wears a size 13 shoe.

Yosef is divorce and claims he's sincere that he's looking for love

Yosef was married at the age of 24 and welcomed a daughter with his then-wife.

Yosef's daughter Zara turns five years old next month and Yosef calls her his "little princess." He says Zara makes him want to be a better person and the best man he can be.

Harrison said Zara is "the light of his life and means the world to him."

"He wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his daughter and he talks about his daughter a lot," Harrison noted of Yosef when announcing The Bachelorette cast on Facebook Live.


Yosef claims there are no hard feelings with his former wife

Although his marriage didn't work out, Yosef says he and his ex are on good terms and amicably co-parent Zara together.

Yosef's ex-wife also remarried in February, and Yosef says he's happy for her and ready for a new relationship of his own.

Yosef has a variety of interests

When Yosef isn't hanging out with his daughter, he enjoys cooking, spending time with friends and going to the local dance clubs.

Yosef, however, has never been wine tasting and so he hopes to visit a vineyard in Napa one day.

