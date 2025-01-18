Yellowstone is getting an official eight-episode, weekly audio podcast hosted by Billy Bones on Thursday.

"I've been such a fan of Yellowstone since the start," Bones said in a statement. "I'm excited to jump in and work with them at a deeper level to give insight for other fans of the show. Although, I probably won't wear a cowboy hat while on the podcast, it will be entertaining."

The contemporary western -- starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham -- wrapped up its fifth season in December.

Costner exited after the first half of the season to focus on other projects.

The last episode of the second half of Season 5 was billed by Paramount Network as a "season finale," but the show has not yet officially been canceled or renewed.