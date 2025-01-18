Yellowstone is getting an official eight-episode, weekly audio podcast hosted by Billy Bones on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I've been such a fan of Yellowstone since the start," Bones said in a statement. "I'm excited to jump in and work with them at a deeper level to give insight for other fans of the show. Although, I probably won't wear a cowboy hat while on the podcast, it will be entertaining."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.