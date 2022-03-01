Yellowstone: One-Fifty, a new docuseries featuring Kevin Costner, is coming to Fox Nation.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Costner, 67, will narrate and host the series celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

The four-part series will explore the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. Rod Lake and Mark Pierce will executive produce the show.

"Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner's caliber on this project," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said.

Yellowstone One-Fifty will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2022. Episodes will be released consecutively on Fox Nation in its first week of release.

Costner is known for such films as Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard. He presently plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which follows a ranching family in Montana.

Yellowstone will return for a fourth season March 28. The series inspired the Paramount+ spinoff 1883 and the upcoming series 1932.