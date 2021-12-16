Showtime announced Thursday that it has renewed Yellowjackets for a second season. The first season finale will air Jan. 16.

The Yellowjackets were a high school soccer team. On a flight to a championship, their plane crashed, leaving the teens stranded in the woods for nearly two years.

As adults, someone threatens to expose the surviving Yellowjackets' secret. The show interweaves the story of the teens surviving and the adults dealing with their past traumas.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created Yellowjackets and executive produce with Karyn Kusama, who directed the first episode. Peter Gadiot, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Ella Purnell, Keeya King, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson also star.

Yellowjackets airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime after Dexter: New Blood.