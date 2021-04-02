Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Yasuke.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the anime series Thursday featuring LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of Yasuke, a "legendary Black samurai."

The preview shows Yasuke, a boatsman and former servant, become a warrior -- one that might change the future of Japan.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for the show.

Yasuke is based on a real-life African man who served the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga in the late 16th century. The TV series takes place in an alternate and fantastical version of feudal Japan.

LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, The Legend of Korra) created the show, which hails from Studio MAPPA. The series features music by Grammy-nominated artist Flying Lotus.

Yasuke premieres April 29 on Netflix.