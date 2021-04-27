'Yasuke' protects young girl with powers in trailer for Netflix series
UPI News Service, 04/27/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Yasuke.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Monday featuring LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of Yasuke, a "legendary Black samurai."
The preview shows Yasuke, a former servant turned warrior, retreat to a quiet life as a boatsman. He takes up his sword once again to protect a young girl with mysterious powers from the dark forces hunting her.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.