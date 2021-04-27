Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Yasuke.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Monday featuring LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of Yasuke, a "legendary Black samurai."

The preview shows Yasuke, a former servant turned warrior, retreat to a quiet life as a boatsman. He takes up his sword once again to protect a young girl with mysterious powers from the dark forces hunting her.

Yasuke also features the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Gwendoline Yeo and Darren Criss.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for the show that teases how Yasuke might change the future of Japan.

Yasuke is based on a real-life African man who served the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga in the late 16th century. The TV series takes place in an alternate and fantastical version of feudal Japan.

LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, The Legend of Korra) created the series, which hails from Studio MAPPA. The show features music by Grammy-nominated artist Flying Lotus.

Yasuke premieres Thursday on Netflix.