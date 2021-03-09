Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new anime series Yasuke.The streaming service shared first look photos Monday for the forthcoming animated series.The post introduces Yasuke, a Black samurai warrior who must return to his life of sword-fighting and violence in order to protect a mysterious young girl from dark forces.One of the photos shows Yasuke seemingly surrounded by foes, while another appears to show him with the young girl he is tasked with protecting.Yasuke is based on a real-life African man who served the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga in the late 1500s. The TV series takes place in an alternate and fantastical version of feudal Japan.Yasuke is created by LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, The Legend of Korra) and features the voice of Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) as Yasuke. Stanfield will also serve as executive producer.In addition, Flying Lotus will serve as music and executive producer on the series.Yasuke was originally to be voiced by Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August.Yasuke will premiere April 29 on Netflix.