Weird Al Yankovic posted a teaser for his upcoming biopic Sunday, announcing that a new full-length trailer will be released on Monday.

Sunday's 10-second preview showed Harry Potter icon Daniel Radcliffe dressed as Yankovic and singing the "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" parody, "I Love Rocky Road."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is slated to premiere on Roku this fall.

Yankovic produced the movie and co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who also serves as director and executive producer.

Evan Rachel Wood co-stars as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's mother Mary and Toby Huss as his father Nick.