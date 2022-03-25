'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
UPI News Service, 03/25/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the Korean spy thriller Thursday featuring Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo.
GOT7 singer Jinyoung also stars in the film, which follows Han Ji-hoon (Park), a prosecutor sent to monitor a black ops team lead by the notorious Ji Kang-in (Sol Kyung-gu), aka Yaksha, in Shenyang, China.
"On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies," an official description reads.
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is directed by Na Hyeon. Yang Dong-geun, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Song Jae-rim, Lee Soo-kyung and Jin Kyung also star.
The film premieres April 8 on Netflix.
Park played Cho Sang-woo, aka No. 218, in Squid Game, which was released on Netflix in September.
