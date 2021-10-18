Y: The Last Man won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.

Showrunner and executive producer Eliza Clark said Sunday on Twitter that the post-apocalyptic drama has been canceled.

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man," Clark wrote. "I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell... We don't want it to end."

Clark called the show "the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing" she's ever been a part of and confirmed the team will shop the series to other networks.

"FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we're sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story," Clark said. "I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn."

Amber Tamblyn , who plays Kimberly Campbell Cunningham on Y: The Last Man, also addressed the show's cancellation.

"#YTheLastMan will not get a second season on FX and while I'm disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say, and that says it so well, will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter," the actress tweeted.

"If you're with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn," she added.

Y: The Last Man is based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has killed every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey.

The TV series stars Schnetzer, Tamblyn, Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher and Marin Ireland.

News of the cancellation comes ahead of the show's Season 1 finale.