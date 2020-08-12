Xbox Series X, the next-generation video game console from Microsoft, will launch globally in November the company has announced.

Microsoft did not give an exact release date or price, only stating that the console will be out in November. Rival Sony has yet to announce a release window or price for its upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X was meant to launch with exclusive title Halo Infinite but the game has been delayed to 2021.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year," Halo Infinite developer 343 industries said in a statement on Twitter.

"The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect," the studio continued.

Microsoft noted that 50 new games are planned for this year that are optimized for Xbox Series X including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

The company also touted the Xbox Game Pass which will include The Medium, Scorn and Tetris Effect: Connected, 40 popular games that will take advantage of the Xbox Series X such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21 and more.

The Xbox Series X can also play games from across generations of the Xbox console including the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.